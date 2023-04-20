PM Modi, Danish counterpart Frederiksen review progress of India-Denmark Green Strategic partnership

New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held a telephonic conversation with his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen. The two leaders reviewed the progress of the India-Denmark Green Strategic Partnership.

During the telephonic conversation, PM Modi and Frederiksen expressed satisfaction at the recent high-level exchanges and the growing cooperation between the two nations.

"Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi had a telephone conversation today with H.E. Ms. Mette Frederiksen, Prime Minister of Denmark. PM congratulated PM Frederiksen on her appointment as the Prime Minister of Denmark for a second term," the Prime Minister's office said in a press release.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, PM Modi stated, "Pleased to speak with PM of Denmark, H.E. Ms. Mette Frederiksen. We reviewed progress in our Green Strategic Partnership and shared ideas on celebrating the 75th anniversary of our diplomatic relations in 2024. Appreciate her support for India's ongoing G20 Presidency."

PM Modi briefed Frederiksen on India's G20 Presidency and its key priorities. Denmark PM Mette Frederiksen praised India's initiatives and conveyed full support to India's G20 presidency.

During the phone call, PM Modi and Frederiksen agreed to celebrate the 75th anniversary of India-Denmark ties in 2024 and to explore sectors to further diversify the relations between the two nations.



Denmark PM's office, in a statement, said, "Thank you @narendramodi for good discussions on taking our Green Strategic Partnership even further. Also excellent talks on regional and global issues, including India's G20 Presidency. Denmark is ready to support you."

In December last year, PM Modi congratulated Mette Frederiksen on her re-election as Denmark's PM. Taking to his official Twitter handle, PM Modi said he looked forward to continuing cooperation in bolstering the India-Denmark Green Strategic Partnership.

In May last year, PM Modi and his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen held delegation-level talks in Copenhagen to review progress in the Green Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

"Delegation level talks led by PMs @narendramodi & @Statsmin Mette Frederiksen begin. Both sides to review progress in the Green Strategic Partnership. Will also discuss our wide-ranging cooperation in areas of skill development, climate, renewable energy, Arctic, P2P ties, etc," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) tweeted.

According to the MEA, diplomatic relations between India and Denmark were established in September 1949.

The bilateral relations between the two nations were elevated to the level of "Green Strategic Partnership" on September 28, 2020 during the virtual Summit held between PM Modi and his Frederiksen. (ANI)

