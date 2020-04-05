PM Modi dials Brazilian President Bolsonaro, discuss COVID-19, bilateral cooperation

New Delhi [India], Apr 5 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro held a telephonic conversation on Saturday and discussed bilateral cooperation, multilateral institutional framework and the situation arising due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Prime Minister Modi tweeted about the meeting, "Had a productive telephone conversation with President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro about how India and Brazil can join forces against the #COVID19 pandemic."

The two leaders discussed the global situation in the wake of the spread of COVID-19 pandemic. Prime Minister also conveyed his condolences to the Brazilian president for the loss of lives due to the coronavirus.

The two leaders stressed the significance of close cooperation between India and Brazil, bilaterally as well as in the multilateral institutional framework, to mitigate the grave crises caused by COVID-19. They agreed on the need to forge a new human-centric concept of globalisation for the post-COVID world.

Prime Minister assured all possible support to the Brazilian President and agreed that officials from both the countries would remain in regular touch with respect to the COVID-19 situation and its emerging challenges.

Prime Minister also expressed his gratitude towards Brazilian President Bolsonaro for his participation as the Chief Guest in the 70th Republic Day celebrations of India this year. Modi also expressed happiness at the growing vibrancy in the India-Brazil friendship. (ANI)

