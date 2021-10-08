PM Modi discuss cooperation between India-Japan during 1st phone call with new PM Kishida

New Delhi [India] October 8 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japan's new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday exchanged views on the Special Strategic and Global Partnership and agreed on the potential to further enhance cooperation between both countries.

This came after PM Modi and Fumio held their first telephonic conversation since the latter took over office as the new Prime Minister of Japan, the Ministry of External Affairs informed in a statement.

"Both leaders expressed satisfaction at the rapid progress in the Special Strategic and Global Partnership between India and Japan, and agreed on the potential to further enhance cooperation in a variety of areas," the statement said.

During the call, PM Modi also invited Japanese companies to invest in India in order to enjoy benefits from India's economic reforms.

The leaders also discussed the increasing alignment of perspectives, and robust cooperation, between India and Japan in the Indo-Pacific region. They reviewed the progress of cooperation under the Quad framework in this regard, the statement added.

PM Modi also invited Kishida to visit India at his earliest convenience for a bilateral Summit meeting.

Kishida has taken office as Japan's prime minister on Monday. (ANI)