PM Modi discusses COVID-19 crisis with Indonesian president

New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday had a telephonic conversation with Indonesian President Joko Widodo regarding coronavirus pandemic during which the latter appreciated the facilitation provided by Indian Government for supplies of pharmaceutical products to Indonesia.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Modi said, "Discussed COVID-19 pandemic with good friend President Joko Widodo. As close maritime neighbors and Comprehensive Strategic Partners, close cooperation between India and Indonesia will be important to deal with the health and economic challenges posed by this crisis."

During the conversation, the two leaders exchanged thoughts about the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the region and the world, said an official statement.

Modi assured the Indonesian president that India would do its best to prevent disruption in supplies of medical products or other commodities traded between the two countries.

"The Indonesian President appreciated the facilitation provided by the Government of India for supplies of pharmaceutical products to Indonesia. Prime Minister assured him that India would do its best to prevent disruption in supplies of medical products or the other commodities traded between the two countries," read the statement

The leaders discussed issues related to their citizens present in each other's countries and agreed that their teams would remain in touch to ensure all possible facilitation in this regard.

Prime Minister Modi underlined the fact that Indonesia is an important maritime partner in India's extended neighborhood, and the strength of the bilateral relationship would help both countries in fighting the effects of the pandemic.

The Indian leader also conveyed greetings for the Holy Month of Ramadan to President Widodo and to the people of Indonesia. (ANI)

