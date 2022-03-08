PM Modi discusses Ukraine situation with Dutch counterpart Mark Rutte

New Delhi [India], March 8 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday discussed the ongoing situation in Ukraine amid Russian military operation with Dutch counterpart Mark Rutte in a phone call.

The two leaders discussed the ongoing situation in Ukraine and shared their concerns over the continuing humanitarian situation in Ukraine, read Prime Minister's Office press release.

PM Modi reiterated India's consistent appeal for cessation of hostilities and a return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy. He also welcomed the ongoing talks between Russia and Ukraine and hoped for an early resolution.

Meanwhile, PM Modi informed Rutte about the progress in the evacuation of Indian citizens from conflict areas, and India's assistance in form of urgent relief supplies, including medicines for the affected populations, added the release.

PM Modi also recalled his Virtual Summit with Rutte in April 2021 and expressed his desire to receive him in India at an early date. (ANI)