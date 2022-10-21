PM Modi discusses Ukraine situation with visiting UN chief in Gujarat

Kevadiya (Gujarat) [India], October 20 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi met visiting UN chief Antonio Guterres in Kevadiya, Gujarat and discussed global and regional issues, including the ongoing situation in Ukraine.

"Prime Minister and the UNSG also discussed global and regional issues, including the ongoing situation in Ukraine," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

During his meeting with PM Modi, the UN Secretary-General expressed his appreciation for India's ambitious initiatives in the area of climate action, particularly through the launch of Mission LiFE.

"The UNSG welcomed India's upcoming Presidency of the G20 and underscored that the United Nations System would work together with India in facilitating the transfer of technologies and finance for the benefit of developing countries," MEA added.



The discussion on Ukraine between PM Modi and the UN chief came a day after the Indian embassy in Ukraine issued an advisory warning its citizens from travelling to the war-ravaged country.

On Wednesday, the Indian embassy in Kyiv issued an advisory, warning against travelling to the war zone and advising Indian citizens, currently in Ukraine to leave at the earliest.

"In view of the deteriorating security situation and the recent escalation of hostilities across Ukraine, Indian nationals are advised against travelling to Ukraine," the Indian embassy in Ukraine said in an advisory posted on its Twitter handle.

"The Indian citizens, including students, currently in Ukraine are advised to leave Ukraine at the earliest by available means," it added.

On Monday, multiple explosions were heard in Kyiv in the morning, which was later reported to be targeted attacks against Ukrainian cities and infrastructure, using Iranian-made drones. (ANI)

