Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo)

PM Modi expresses grief on bus mishap in Saudi Arabia's Medina

ANI | Updated: Oct 17, 2019 09:53 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 17 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed grief on the loss of 35 lives due to a bus accident that took place in Saudi Arabia's Medina province on Wednesday.
Expressing condolences to the families of those who died, Modi tweeted, "Anguished by the news of a bus crash near Mecca in Saudi Arabia. Condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. Praying for a quick recovery of the injured."
In addition to the casualties, four others were left seriously wounded after a private charter bus carrying 39 passengers collided with a heavy vehicle loader in Medina province, reported Sputnik news agency.
The passengers included individuals with Asian or Arabic nationalities, the spokesperson for Medina police indicated.
An investigation into the matter has been initiated. (ANI)

