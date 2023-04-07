PM Modi expresses happiness over Indian woman awarded in Japan for her life-saving effort

New Delhi [India], April 6 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed happiness for Deepali Jhaveri, an Indian resident, awarded by Japan's Joto Fire Station for rescuing a man by giving him cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) at Dandiya Masti 2022 in Tokyo in October last year, according to the statement released by the PMO.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, PM Modi stated, "This is gladdening to know, and it underscores the importance of giving timely assistance to any person affected." He made the statement in response to a tweet by the Embassy of India in Japan.

The Embassy of India in Japan tweeted, "Ms. Deepali Jhaveri, an Indian resident in Japan, and Mr. Ota, were awarded by Joto Fire Station for rescuing a man giving him CPR and AED at Dandiya Masti 2022, Tokyo, last October. Dandiya Raas is a traditional dance of Gujarat State."



A person's heartbeat suddenly stopped during the Garba event of Navratri in Japan in 2022, according to the translation of the NHK World Japan report in the Hindi language.



However, Deepali Jhaveri, who came to play Garba, immediately performed life-saving measures like CPR and automated external defibrillator (AED) and saved his life, as per the NHK World Japan report.

She continued these measures until the arrival of the emergency help squad. She was awarded by the Fire Department for her courage. (ANI)











