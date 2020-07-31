PM Modi extends greetings to Sheikh Hasina on Eid-ul-Azha

Dhaka [Bangladesh], July 31 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended greetings to his Bangladesh counterpart, Sheikh Hasina, on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

In a letter to Sheikh Hasina, he also lauded steps taken by Bangladesh to fight COVID-19 and said India will remain available to support the country's efforts in any way through capacity-building in the health sector.

"On the occasion of Eid-ul-Zuha, I would like to extend my warmest greetings to the people and government of Bangladesh," he said.

The Prime Minister said the festival, which is also celebrated in several parts of India, "reminds us of our deep historical and cultural links".

"We hope that this festival will further enhance the spirit of peace and tolerance in our respective societies and promote fraternal ties between our two countries," he said.

"As both our countries continue to deal with the COVID-19 situation, we appreciate the steps being taken in Bangladesh under your able leadership. I am confident that Bangladesh will tide over these challenging times. We remain available to support your efforts in any way, including through capacity-building in the health sector," he added. (ANI)

