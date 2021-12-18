PM Modi, French Defence Minister discuss regional security, Indo-Pacific

New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi met French Defence Minister Florence Parly here and discussed regional security and co-operation in Indo-Pacific.

"Received French Minister for Armed Forces @florence_parly today and discussed bilateral defence cooperation, regional security, Indo-Pacific and France's forthcoming Presidency of the EU Council. I reiterated India's commitment to further deepening our Strategic Partnership," the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

France's six-month rotating European Union presidency starts on January 1, 2022. France is also the current chair of the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium.

Earlier in the day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Florence Parly held the third Annual Defence Dialogue between India and France.

The ministers reviewed the existing military-to-military cooperation, which has increased in spite of pandemic challenges. The ways to increase defence cooperation in all domains were also discussed.

They acknowledged their convergences on a number of strategic and defence issues and expressed commitment to work together to enhance cooperation in bilateral, regional and multilateral forums. (ANI)