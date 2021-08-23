PM Modi, German Chancellor discuss security situation in Afghanistan

New Delhi [India], August 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held a telephone conversation with his German counterpart Angela Merkel in which the two leaders discussed the unfolding security situation in Afghanistan and its implications on the region and the world.

According to a PMO release, the two leaders emphasised the importance of maintaining peace and security, with the most urgent priority being the repatriation of stranded people from Afghanistan.

"The leaders discussed the unfolding security situation in Afghanistan and its implications on the region and the world. They emphasised the importance of maintaining peace and security, with the most urgent priority being the repatriation of stranded people," the release.

The two leaders also discussed issues on the bilateral agenda, including cooperation in COVID-19 vaccines, development cooperation with a focus on climate and energy, and fostering trade and economic relations.

They exchanged views on issues of multilateral interest such as the forthcoming COP-26 meeting and the Indian initiative to promote a dialogue on maritime security at the United Nations Security Council.

They emphasised the commonality of perspectives between both sides on promoting inclusive cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.

Taliban had taken over Kabul earlier this month. (ANI)