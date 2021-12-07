PM Modi gifts President Putin artistic Agate bowls

New Delhi [India], December 7 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented Khambhat (Central Gujarat) made Agate Bowls gift to Russian President Vladimir Putin during the latter's visit to India.

"PM Shri @narendramodi ji presents Khambhat (Central Gujarat) made gift to President Putin," tweeted Gujarat's Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi.



Agate is hard semi-precious stones made in Gujarat's Khambhat which are used as a gemstone in ornaments.

Earlier, PM Modi and the Russian President held the 21st annual summit on Monday, hours after the two nations held their maiden 2+2 dialogue.

Further, India and Russia signed 28 MoUs and agreements including that on a programme of the Military-Technical Cooperation from 2021-2031. (ANI)

