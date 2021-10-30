PM Modi gifts silver candle stand, book on India's commitment on environment to Pope Francis

Rome [Italy], October 30 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented Pope Francis with a silver candle stand and a book on India's commitment to the environment on Saturday during their meeting at the Apostolic Palace in the Vatican.

Briefing reporters about Prime Minister's visit, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said Pope reciprocated with a 'bronze plaque' with an inscription that the 'desert will become a garden'.

PM Modi, who participated in the G20 Summit, met Pope Francis earlier in the day. It was the first-ever meeting between PM Modi and Pope Francis. PM Modi and Pope also discussed the challenge posed by climate change.

The two leaders discussed the COVID-19 pandemic and its consequences for people across the world.

He also briefed the Pope about the ambitious initiatives taken by India in combating climate change as well as India's success in administering one billion COVID-19 vaccination doses.



Shringla said Prime Minister Modi invited Pope Francis to visit India at an early date.

"The last Pope visit to India was in 1999. The Pope has graciously accepted the invitation of PM Modi. And in his own word and I am paraphrasing it, he said you have given me the greatest gift. I am looking forward to visiting India."

"Prime Minister presented his holiness with a candle stand and a book on our commitment to the environment. Pope reciprocated with the bronze plaque with the inscription that the desert will become a garden," he added.





During his meeting with Prime Minister Modi, Pope Francis discussed cordial relations between Vatican and India, Holy See Press Office said in a statement.

"Pope Francis received in audience, in the Vatican Apostolic Palace, the Prime Minister of the Republic of India, Narendra Modi," the statement read. (ANI)

