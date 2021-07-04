Prime Minister Narendra Modi (l) and US President Joe Biden
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (l) and US President Joe Biden

PM Modi greets President Biden on 245th Independence Day of US

ANI | Updated: Jul 04, 2021 14:36 IST


New Delhi [India], July 4 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted US President Joe Biden on the occasion of America's 245th Independence Day.

“Warm felicitations and greetings to @POTUS @Joe Biden and the people of the USA on their 245th Independence Day. As vibrant democracies, India and the USA share values of freedom and liberty. Our strategic partnership has a truly global significance,” tweeted Prime Minister Modi.

It is to mention that July 4 commemorates the passage of the Declaration of Independence by the 13 colonies of the US in 1776.

India-US bilateral relations have developed into a "global strategic partnership", based on shared democratic values and increasing convergence of interests on bilateral, regional and global issues.

Regular exchange of high-level political visits has provided sustained momentum to bilateral cooperation, while the wide-ranging and ever-expanding dialogue architecture has established a long-term framework for India-US engagement.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi delivered the keynote address at the 3rd Annual Leadership Summit of the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) in 2020, wherein he stressed the strengthening of the USA-India bilateral and strategic partnership.

The aim was to strengthen economic and commercial ties between the two countries through policy advocacy that will lead to driving economic growth, entrepreneurship, employment-creation, and innovation to create a more inclusive society. (ANI)

