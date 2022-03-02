PM Modi has been speaking with leaders of several countries, says MEA on Ukraine crisis

New Delhi [India], March 2 (ANI): Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been speaking to the leaders of several countries and has been sharing his concerns over the escalating turn of events in Ukraine.

Replying to a question whether PM Modi will speak to Russian President Vladimir Putin again today, Bagchi said "PM Modi has been speaking to leaders of several countries. We share with you whenever such talks take place. I would not like to say anything beforehand."

Speaking at the special briefing on Operation Ganga to bring back Indian citizens from Ukraine amid Russia's military operation, MEA official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi divulged about PM Modi's initiative regarding the security and safety of Indian nationals.

PM Modi on Monday spoke with Slovakian counterpart Eduard Heger and on Tuesday he spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron, President of the European Council Charles Michel and Polish President Andrzej Duda and shared his concerns over the humanitarian situation in Ukraine.

PM Modi reiterated India's consistent appeal for cessation of hostilities and a return to dialogue and diplomacy.

Moreover, PM Modi on Tuesday spoke with President of the European Council Charles Michel and expressed his anguish over the deteriorating situation and humanitarian crisis in Ukraine. During the talks, PM Modi reiterated India's appeal for cessation of hostilities and a return to dialogue, according to PMO release.

The Prime Minister warmly thanked President Duda for the assistance provided by Poland in the evacuation of Indian citizens from Ukraine, and for the special gesture of relaxing visa requirements for Indian citizens crossing over to Poland from Ukraine, according to a release by the PMO.

Earlier on Monday, PM Modi spoke to his Slovakian counterpart Eduard Heger and thanked him for the assistance provided by the Slovak Republic in the evacuation of Indian citizens from Ukraine and for permitting special evacuation flights from India.

In a phone call, PM Modi requested for Slovak Republic's continued assistance in the next few days as well as India undertook to evacuate other citizens from conflict zones. (ANI)