PM Modi holds talks with Rishi Sunak, agrees on early conclusion of free trade agreement

New Delhi [India], October 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a conversation on Thursday, congratulated Rishi Sunak for his ascent to the UK Prime Ministerial post and agreed on the importance of an early conclusion of the Free Trade Agreement between India and UK.

PM Modi, following the talks, tweeted, "Glad to speak to Rishi Sunak today. Congratulated him on assuming charge as UK PM. We will work together to further strengthen our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. We also agreed on the importance of an early conclusion of a comprehensive and balanced FTA."

Rishi Sunak also thanked PM Modi for his "kind words" as the then-finance minister starts his new role as UK PM. "The UK and India share so much. I'm excited about what our two great democracies can achieve as we deepen our security, defence, and economic partnership in the months and years ahead," Sunak wrote in a tweet after his talks with PM Modi.

After Rishi Sunak was declared the new UK Prime Minister, in a tweet, PM Modi wished Sunak, who became the first Asian and Indian-origin Prime Minister of the United Kingdom on Monday, and said he is looking forward to working closely together on global issues. The Prime Minister also extended Diwali wishes to the "living bridge" of UK Indians.

Britain's Conservative Party leader Rishi Sunak became the first Indian-origin UK Prime Minister.



"Warmest congratulations @RishiSunak! As you become UK PM, I look forward to working closely together on global issues and implementing Roadmap 2030. Special Diwali wishes to the 'living bridge' of UK Indians, as we transform our historic ties into a modern partnership," PM Modi had tweeted.

In a historic development, Britain got its first Asian-origin Prime Minister as Rishi Sunak to lead the nation. Sunak also becomes the first Indian-origin British Premier.

Sunak's change in fate was triggered by the resignation of Truss after her high-profile sacking and resignation in her cabinet, following a heavily criticized mini-budget that left the UK pound tumbling.

Sunak is born in Southampton to parents of Indian descent who migrated to Britain from East Africa.

An Oxford, and Stanford University alumnae, Sunak is famously married to Akshata Murthy, the daughter of NR Narayana Murthy, the billionaire businessman who founded Infosys.

Notably, there is interest in India and the UK to see if a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) can be reached at an early date but such matters are best left to the negotiators, MEA said earlier. There was the general goal of getting the deal done by Diwali but the goals depend on negotiations.

"Going forward, this will require mutual implementation of these understandings," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi had said. He had said negotiations were continuing and both sides are keen to reach some kind of FTA that helps both countries. (ANI)

