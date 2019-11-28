PM Modi hopes for early resumption of dialogue between Palestine and Israel

New Delhi [India], Nov 28 (ANI): Reiterating India's strong support for the Palestinian cause, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed hope for an early resumption of dialogue between Palestine and Israel to move towards a comprehensive and negotiated resolution.

His remarks came on the occasion of International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People which falls on November 29 (Friday).

"On the occasion of the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian people, I reiterate India's strong support for the Palestinian cause. I also express our solidarity with the Palestinian people in their efforts to establish a sovereign, independent, viable and united State of Palestine co-existing peacefully with Israel," Modi said in a statement.

"As we mark the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian people, we hope for an early resumption of the dialogue between Palestine and Israel for moving towards a comprehensive and negotiated resolution," he said.

Recalling his maiden visit to Palestine last year, the Prime Minister outlined that his visit contributed substantially to further strengthening historic ties between the two sides.

"Our enhanced project assistance and capacity building initiatives will continue to contribute to Palestinian nation-building. On behalf of the people of India, I extend my best wishes to the friendly people of Palestine in their pursuit of statehood, peace and prosperity," Modi said.

Modi had become the first Indian Prime Minister to make an official visit to Palestine in February last year. During the visit, he was conferred with the 'Grand Collar of the State of Palestine' by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

Both sides had signed six agreements aimed at infrastructural development in Palestine. This also includes setting up of India-Palestine super-speciality hospital at Beit Sahour in Bethelhem Governorate at a cost of USD 30 million.

In 1977, the UN General Assembly had called for the annual observance of November 29 as the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People.

A special meeting to mark the occasion will take place on Wednesday at the UN headquarters in New York. The meeting will be attended by top UN officials and representatives of civil society are expected to make statements on Palestine. (ANI)

