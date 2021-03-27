PM Modi in Dhaka invites 50 entrepreneurs to join start ups in India; announces scholarships for Bangladeshi youth

Dhaka [Bangladesh], March 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended an invitation to 50 entrepreneurs from Bangladesh to visit India to join the country's start-up and innovation ecosystem and meet India's venture capitalists.

"On completion of 50 years of relationship between India and Bangladesh, I would like to invite 50 entrepreneurs of Bangladesh to visit India and join our start-up and innovation ecosystem and meet our venture capitalists. We will also be able to learn something from them and they will also get an opportunity to learn something from us," the Prime Minister said during an event celebrating 50 years of Bangladesh's liberation.

Modi who is on a two-day visit to the neighbouring country also announced the Swarna Jayanti scholarship for youths of Bangladesh.

The Swarna Jayanti Fellowship is a research fellowship awarded annually by the Department of Science and Technology of India. It is given for the notable and outstanding research by young scientists, applied or fundamental, in biology, chemistry, environmental science, engineering, mathematics, medicine and physics

Modi during his address also called it a "happy coincidence" that the 50 years of independence of Bangladesh and 75 years of independence of India have come together.

"For both of us, the journey of the next 25 years in the 21st century is very important. Our heritage and development is shared," he stated.

"I would like to remind brothers and sisters in Bangladesh with pride, being involved in the struggle for independence of Bangladesh was one of first movements of my life. I must have been 20 to 22 years old when I and my colleagues did Satyagraha for Bangladesh's freedom," the Prime Minister said.

He added, "The images of atrocities that the Pakistan Army inflicted on the people here used to distract us. For many days those pictures didn't let us sleep."

PM Modi said that India and Bangladesh have similar opportunities in the fields of trade and commerce, but at the same time, both countries are facing threats of terrorism.

He said that the ideas and powers behind such types of inhumane acts are still active. India and Bangladesh must remain vigilant and united to counter such forces, he said.

"Today, the governments of both India and Bangladesh are realizing this sensitivity and making meaningful efforts in this direction. We have shown that mutual trust and cooperation can lead to every solution. Our Land Boundary Agreement is also a witness to this," the Prime Minister said.

Both the nations, the Prime Minister said, have the power of democracy and vision for the future adding that it is necessary for the region that India and Bangladesh progress together. "That is why Indian and Bangladeshi governments are making meaningful efforts in this direction," he said.

The Prime Minister also paid homage to the brave soldiers of the Indian Army "who stood with brothers and sisters of Bangladesh in 'Muktijuddho'. "

During his address at Bangladesh's National Day programme, PM Modi said: "Today I also salute the brave soldiers of Indian Army who stood with brothers and sisters of Bangladesh in 'Muktijuddho'. I am happy that many Indian soldiers who participated in the Bangladesh Liberation War are present at this event today.

Prime Minister Modi also said, " India is very happy that Made in India [Covid-19] vaccines are being used by our brothers and sisters of Bangladesh."

"During Covid too, both countries have worked in tandem. We helped in developing the SAARC Covid fund and in the training of human resource. India is delighted that 'Made In India' vaccines are used by our brothers and sisters of Bangladesh," PM Modi said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday arrived in Bangladesh on a two-day visit to the nation, his first tour to a foreign country since the Covid-19 outbreak last year. He was received by his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka. (ANI)