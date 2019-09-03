PM Modi leaves for Russia on three-day visit

New Delhi [India], Sept 3 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday evening embarked on a three-day visit to Vladivostok to participate in 20th India-Russia annual summit.

During his visit, he will also take part in the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) meeting.

In his departure statement, Modi said Russian Far East region has enormous potential for developing close and mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries.

Modi will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin and the two leaders will discuss the entire gamut of bilateral partnership.

"I look forward to discussing with my friend President Putin the entire gamut of our bilateral partnership as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest," Modi said.

"My visit to Far East Region of Russia, the first by an Indian Prime Minister, underlines the desire on both sides to diversify and further strengthen the bonds of our robust bilateral relations," he added.

During his Russia stay, Modi will visit the Zvezda shipbuilding complex that would provide a great opportunity to learn about Russia's exemplary capabilities in the shipbuilding sector as well as explore possibilities of cooperation in this area.

As a part of efforts to boost cultural cooperation, the Prime Minister will also release a special stamp to commemorate Mahatama Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary. (ANI)