PM Modi, Macron discuss role India, France can play in promoting security in Indo-Pacific region

New Delhi [India], September 21 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday discussed the important role that the India-France partnership could play in promoting stability and security in the Indo-Pacific region.

The two leaders also reviewed the increasing bilateral collaboration between the two countries. This was discussed during a telephonic conversation between PM Modi and Macron, the French embassy said in a statement.

"They reviewed the increasing bilateral collaboration in the Indo-Pacific region, and the important role that the India-France partnership plays in promoting stability and security in the region," the statement said.

The leaders also agreed to maintain close and regular consultations, in the spirit of the India-France Strategic Partnership, which both countries cherish deeply.

In addition, the two leaders also discussed regional issues including recent developments in Afghanistan.

In this context, they shared their concerns about the possible spread of terrorism, narcotics, illicit weapons and human trafficking, as well as the need to ensure human rights, rights of women and minorities, the statement added.

Macron also reiterated France's commitment to contributing to strengthening India's strategic autonomy, including its industrial and technological base, as part of a close relationship based on mutual trust and respect between two strategic partners. (ANI)