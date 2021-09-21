PM Modi, Macron express grave concern about situation in Afghanistan

New Delhi [India], September 21 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday talked over the telephone and expressed their grave concerns about the situation in Afghanistan.

A French Embassy statement said the "authorities in power" in Afghanistan must cut their ties with international terrorism and respect the fundamental rights of Afghan women and men

"The President of the French Republic and the Prime Minister of India expressed their grave concerns about the situation in Afghanistan. The authorities in power must cut their ties with international terrorism, allow humanitarian organisations to operate throughout the country and respect the fundamental rights of Afghan women and men. Evacuation operations should continue unhindered," it said.

During the phone call, the two leaders reaffirmed their shared commitment to act jointly in an open and inclusive Indo-Pacific, including in the framework of the Europe-India relationship and European initiatives in the Indo-Pacific.

"This approach aims to promote regional stability and the rule of law while precluding any form of hegemony," the statement noted.

Macron reiterated France's commitment to contributing to strengthening India's strategic autonomy, including its industrial and technological base, as part of a close relationship based on mutual trust and respect between two strategic partners.

"Bilateral cooperation in all areas, particularly in the economic sphere, will be boosted," the statement noted. (ANI)