PM Modi meets Argentina President Alberto Fernandez in Munich, discusses bilateral ties

Munich [Germany], June 26 (ANI): Prime minister Narendra Modi on Sunday met with Argentina President Alberto Fernandez on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Munich.

The two leaders held talks on bilateral relations between the two countries.



Notably, the multifaceted relations between two countries encompass political, economic, cultural, scientific and technological cooperation.

India opened a trade commission in Buenos Aires in 1943, which was later converted into one of the first embassies of India in South America in 1949. The relations between the two countries elevated to a strategic partnership in Feb 2019.

India was ranked as the fourth largest trading partner of Argentina in 2021 worth USD 5.7 billion.

With established operations in Argentina, several Indian Companies have a total investment of over USD 1 billion in the country. While Argentina's investment in India stands at about USD 120 million.



The two countries hold a cultural connection with Indian culture, yoga, meditation, philosophy, spiritualism, dance and music being widely popular in Argentina.

Every year, India extends 40 to 45 Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation Programme (ITEC) scholarships to working professionals from Argentina.

About 2,600 Non-resident Indians (NRIs) and Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs) reside in Argentina including professionals working with Indian and multinational corporations.

Meanwhile, PM Modi arrived in Munich today to attend the G7 summit where he will hold meetings with G7 and partner countries and will hold discussions on issues ranging from environment, and energy, to counter-terrorism.

He was welcomed by a Bavarian band on his arrival in Munich. On the sidelines of the Summit, PM Modi will hold bilateral meetings with leaders of some of the participating countries.

"Besides participating in @G7 discussions on climate, energy, food security, health, gender equality and more, PM will also hold several bilateral meetings on the sidelines," the MEA said.

The G7 Summit invitation is in keeping with the tradition of strong and close partnership and high-level political contacts between India and Germany.

After attending the G7 Summit, the Prime Minister will be travelling to United Arab Emirates (UAE) while coming back to India on June 28, 2022, to pay his personal condolences on the passing away of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the former UAE President and Abu Dhabi Ruler. He will also congratulate Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on his election as the new President of UAE.

This will be PM Modi's first meeting with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan since his election as the new President of the UAE and the Ruler of Abu Dhabi. (ANI)

