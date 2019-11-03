PM Modi meets Aung San Suu Kyi, explores ways to enhance cooperation in capacity building with Myanmar

Bangkok [Thailand], Nov 3 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Myanmar's State Counsellor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi on the sidelines of the 35th ASEAN summit here on Sunday during which they explored ways to enhance cooperation in the areas of capacity building and connectivity between the two countries.

"When Act East & Neighborhood First converge PM @narendramodi had a constructive meeting with Myanmar's State Counsellor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi to enhance cooperation in capacity building, connectivity and people-to-people ties, among other areas," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar wrote on Twitter.



The final day of Prime Minister Modi's ongoing visit to Thailand tomorrow will witness him holding meetings with his Japanese, Vietnamese and Australian counterparts Shinzo Abe, Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Scott Morrison, respectively, as well as attending the 14th East Asia, and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) summits here.

The agenda on the East Asia summit would be to review the future direction of East Asia cooperation and exchange views on regional and international issues. The member countries participating in the summit account for 54 per cent of the world's population and 58 per cent of the global GDP. (ANI)

