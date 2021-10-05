PM Modi meets CEO of QS Quacquarelli Symonds

New Delhi [India] October 5 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met Nunzio Quacquarelli, CEO and Managing Director of QS Quacquarelli Symonds Ltd and held discussions about aspects relating to the education sector.

"Had a productive meeting with Nunzio Quacquarelli, the CEO and Managing Director of QS Quacquarelli Symonds Ltd. We talked at length about aspects relating to the education sector," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a tweet.

QS Quacquarelli Symonds is a leading provider of services, analytics, and insight to the global higher education sector.

The QS World University Rankings portfolio, inaugurated in 2004, is a popular source of comparative data about the performance of universities. (ANI)