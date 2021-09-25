PM Modi meets crowd gathered outside New York hotel

New York [US], September 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met people gathered outside his hotel in New York as he was leaving for the airport to return to India.

PM Modi waved at a crowd and also shook hands with several people. Loud chants of "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" rang through the New York neighbourhood.

Earlier in the day, Modi addressed the UN General Assembly, where he spoke on a range of issues including maritime security, terrorism, COVID-19, vaccines, and Afghanistan.

He arrived in New York on Friday after attending the Quad leaders summit hosted by US President Joe Biden in Washington.

PM Modi, in the summit, proposed a common international travelling protocol involving mutual recognition of the COVID-19 vaccination certificate.

During the packed schedule, PM Modi also held bilateral meetings with various US President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japan Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

PM Modi arrived in Washington on Wednesday for his first visit beyond the neighbourhood since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla told the media that PM Modi's visit to the US has been "very successful". (ANI)