PM Modi meets Indonesia's Prez Joko Widodo at G-20 summit in Japan's Osaka

Osaka [Japan], June 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held a bilateral meeting with Indonesian President Joko Widodo here on the final day of the ongoing 14th G20 summit.

In the meeting, the Prime Minister extended hearty congratulations to the Indonesia President on his magnificent win for a second term in the April 17 presidential elections.

"PM Narendra Modi had a productive meeting with Indonesian President Joko Widodo on margins of G20 summit. Discussed expanding cooperation in trade and investment, defence, maritime, space and exchanged views on Indo-Pacific vision," External Affairs Ministry's spokesperson Raveesh Kumar wrote on Twitter.

While Widodo also shared similar messages for Modi on his historic win for a second term as the Prime Minister of India.

A short while later, Modi also met Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on the sidelines of the summit.

"PM Narendra Modi and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro held wide-ranging discussions on the bilateral relationship, especially cooperation in trade and investment, agriculture and bio-fuels in the context of climate change," Kumar added

Modi is slated to hold many bilaterals and pull-asides with a host of world leaders including Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and Australian PM Scott Morrison.

The Prime Minister is further expected to participate in the leaders' side event on women empowerment.

In line with Summit's central theme of "Human-Centred Future Society," the topics under discussion during the third session on Saturday will be sustainable development, inclusiveness, and inequality. The fourth and final session of the summit will be held in the afternoon, where the topics under discussion will be Climate Change, Environment, and Energy.

In between the two sessions, Modi will hold three pull-asides with Prime Minister of Singapore Sebastian Pinera, Italian President Giuseppe Conte, Chile President Sebastian Pinera, as well as a bilateral with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

It should be recalled that both India and Turkey are facing a sanction threat by Washington over S-400 missile deal with Moscow.

Modi will participate in the closing ceremony of the summit likely to be held at around 1:45 (local time).

Shortly before departing for New Delhi, Prime Minister Modi will host a final bilateral with Australian PM Scott Morrison. (ANI)