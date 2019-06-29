Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Indonesian President Joko Widodo in Osaka on Saturday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Indonesian President Joko Widodo in Osaka on Saturday

PM Modi meets Indonesia's Prez Joko Widodo at G-20 summit in Japan's Osaka

ANI | Updated: Jun 29, 2019 07:20 IST

Osaka [Japan], June 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held a bilateral meeting with Indonesian President Joko Widodo here on the final day of the ongoing 14th G20 summit.
In the meeting, the Prime Minister extended hearty congratulations to the Indonesia President on his magnificent win for a second term in the April 17 presidential elections.
"PM Narendra Modi had a productive meeting with Indonesian President Joko Widodo on margins of G20 summit. Discussed expanding cooperation in trade and investment, defence, maritime, space and exchanged views on Indo-Pacific vision," External Affairs Ministry's spokesperson Raveesh Kumar wrote on Twitter.
While Widodo also shared similar messages for Modi on his historic win for a second term as the Prime Minister of India.
A short while later, Modi also met Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on the sidelines of the summit.
"PM Narendra Modi and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro held wide-ranging discussions on the bilateral relationship, especially cooperation in trade and investment, agriculture and bio-fuels in the context of climate change," Kumar added
Modi is slated to hold many bilaterals and pull-asides with a host of world leaders including Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and Australian PM Scott Morrison.
The Prime Minister is further expected to participate in the leaders' side event on women empowerment.
In line with Summit's central theme of "Human-Centred Future Society," the topics under discussion during the third session on Saturday will be sustainable development, inclusiveness, and inequality. The fourth and final session of the summit will be held in the afternoon, where the topics under discussion will be Climate Change, Environment, and Energy.
In between the two sessions, Modi will hold three pull-asides with Prime Minister of Singapore Sebastian Pinera, Italian President Giuseppe Conte, Chile President Sebastian Pinera, as well as a bilateral with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
It should be recalled that both India and Turkey are facing a sanction threat by Washington over S-400 missile deal with Moscow.
Modi will participate in the closing ceremony of the summit likely to be held at around 1:45 (local time).
Shortly before departing for New Delhi, Prime Minister Modi will host a final bilateral with Australian PM Scott Morrison. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 08:29 IST

'Kithana ache he Modi': Aussie PM celebrates friendship with Modi

Osaka [Japan], June 29 (ANI): Stealing away some moments from the hectic schedule of G-20 Summit to celebrate his friendship with Narendra Modi, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Saturday tweeted a selfie with his Indian counterpart to mark their meeting.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 07:38 IST

'Spectacular job!' Trump praises Saudi Prince at G20 in Osaka,...

Osaka [Japan], June 29 (ANI): United States President Donald Trump met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) on the last day of the ongoing G20 summit here on Saturday and agreed to intensify the fight against terrorism.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 07:16 IST

Boris Johnson claims he is not avoiding scrutiny

London [UK], June 29 (ANI): Former British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson on Friday insisted that his refusal to not partake in a debate with leadership rival Jeremy Hunt is not an attempt to avoid scrutiny.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 05:25 IST

French Court orders to end life support for man in vegetative state

Paris [France], June 29 (ANI): A top court here on late Friday ruled in favour of removing life support from a man who has been in a vegetative state since more than a decade.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 04:46 IST

Venezuela migrant crisis to become world's largest by 2020: Report

Medellin [Colombia], June 29 (ANI): The Venezuelan exodus may exceed eight million people by the end of next year, which would make it the largest migration crisis in the world, according to a special report issued by the Organisation of American States (OAS).

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 04:32 IST

Vienna meeting is 'last chance' to save 2015 nuclear deal, Iran warns

Vienna [Austria], June 29 (ANI): Iran on Friday warned that the diplomatic meeting in Vienna among the remaining signatories of the embattled 2015 nuclear deal may be the "last chance" to save the historic accord.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 04:06 IST

US will sanction any country that buys oil from Iran, says special envoy

London [UK], June 29 (ANI): The United States will put sanctions on any country that imports Iranian oil, and no exemptions are currently in place, US special envoy for Iran said here on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 03:17 IST

Implementing death penalty in SL will protect future generations...

Colombo [Sri Lanka], Jun 29 (ANI): President Maithripala Sirisena called United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday and said protecting the nation and its future generations from the prolific risk of drug trafficking is the reason why he decided to implement the death penalty in Sri

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 02:06 IST

Pak PM Imran Khan to embark on a maiden visit to US next month

Islamabad [Pakistan], Jun 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Imran Khan will embark on his maiden visit to the United States next month during which he will also meet President Donald Trump.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 02:06 IST

Imran Khan orders strict action against unusual price hike in Pakistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], June 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Imran Khan asked authorities to take stern action against hoarders and unprecedented prices hike without sufficient cause, authorities reported on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 01:54 IST

Genoa: Bridge demolished in controlled explosion, 10 months...

Rome [Italy], June 29 (ANI): The two remaining towers of Morandi Bridge in central Genoa were blown up in a controlled explosion on Friday, nearly a year after the structure collapsed in a disaster killing 43 people.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 23:45 IST

G-20 Summit: PM Modi to hold 4 bilaterals, 3 pull asides on Day 3

Osaka [Japan], June 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to hold many bilaterals and pull-asides with a host of world leaders including Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and Australian PM Scott Morrison on the final day of the ongoing G-20 summit in Osaka on Saturday.

Read More
iocl