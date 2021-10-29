PM Modi meets Italian counterpart in Rome

Rome [Italy], October 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met Italian counterpart Mario Draghi at Palazzo Chigi in Rome.

"Prime Ministers @narendramodi and Mario Draghi meet in Rome. They two leaders held extensive talks on diversifying India-Italy ties," PMO tweeted.

PM Narendra Modi arrived in Italy on Friday to participate in the two-day Summit. He is likely to hold several bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the G20 Summit.

Apart from attending the summit, which has its focus on the global economy, health, sustainable development, environment and climate change, there are likely to be meeting with heads of several states.

Ahead of the G20 Summit, Prime Minister Modi held a joint meeting with Charles Michel, President of the European Council and Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission in Rome.

On October 30, the Prime Minister is scheduled to meet Pope Francis at the Vatican early morning and will attend the G20 summit that has "Global Economy and Global Health" as the first session.

The same day, Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to have a meeting with President of France Emmanuel Macron and a meeting with the President of Indonesia Joko Widodo. PM Modi is expected to have a meeting with Singapore PM Lee Hosein Loong as well.

The next day, the Prime Minister is also expected to have a meeting with Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sanchez and German Chancellor Angela Merkel on the sidelines of the G20 summit besides participating in discussions on "Climate Change and Environment and Sustainable Development". There will be a global summit on supply chain resilience, sources said.

Indian Sherpa Piyush Goyal has held various meetings with his counterparts.

G20 is a global forum whose members account for more than 80 per cent of global GDP, 75 per cent of global trade and 60 per cent population.

The theme of this G20 meet under the Italian Presidency is centred around 'People, Planet and Prosperity.'

The Summit is being attended by heads of state, governments of G20 member countries, the European Union and other invited countries and international organisations. (ANI)