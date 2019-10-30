PM Modi meets Jordanian King, discusses ways to strengthen ties

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], Oct 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met King of Jordan Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein here and discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries, including through enhanced cooperation on counter-terrorism front.

The meeting took place in Riyadh on the sidelines of the Future Investment Initiative (FII), a key financial forum dubbed as 'Davos in the Desert'. The two leaders also discussed the Middle East Peace process, as well as other regional developments.

"The two leaders exchanged views on strengthening bilateral relations, including MoUs and Agreements signed during His Majesty's visit to India from 27 February -01 March 2018. They discussed the Middle East Peace Process and other regional developments. Both leaders also discussed cooperation in counter-terrorism," the release read.

Historical links, cultural affinities and people-to-people contacts between India and Jordan have existed since time immemorial.

Prime Minister's visit to Jordan and King's visit to India in 2018 have imparted a new momentum in the bilateral relations that are marked by mutual respect and understanding on various bilateral, regional and multilateral issues, the statement read. (ANI)