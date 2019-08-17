PM Modi meets monks at Simtokha Dzong in Bhutan

Semtokha [Bhutan], Aug 17 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day official visit to Bhutan, met a group of monks at the Simtokha Dzong in Semtokha on Saturday.

Modi was accompanied by Bhutanese Prime Minister Lotay Tshering. Videos shared by ANI show the Indian PM sharing some candid moments with the monks living at the Dzong. Prior to this, he planted a tree sampling at the Dzong.

Modi arrived in Bhutan earlier today and held talks with Tshering to further deepen bilateral ties. Following the meeting, the two sides signed nine Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) and one power-purchase agreement.

This is the prime minister's second visit to Bhutan and the first since his re-election. He is now scheduled to address students at the Royal University Bhutan on August 18. (ANI)

