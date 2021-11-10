PM Modi meets participants of Delhi security dialogue, shares India's perspective on Afghanistan

New Delhi [India], November 10 (ANI): The participants of the Delhi Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan had a "very substantive exchange" during their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sources said.



They said the Prime Minister shared India's perspective on Afghanistan.

In their meeting, the NSAs and heads of Security Councils of Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan conveyed greetings from their leaders and also appreciated India's initiative of hosting the Dialogue.

The sources said that the regional dialogue exceeded India's expectations and the NSAs easily arrived at a complete consensus, which enabled joint Delhi Declaration.

They said every delegation was appreciative of the timing of the event and the opportunity to engage in frank and open discussions.

The sources said every country got an opportunity to put across its views in a forthright manner.

"This is the only dialogue at the level of NSAs and there was complete unanimity on the need to continue this process and have regular consultations," a source said.

A PMO release said that the Prime Minister appreciated the participation of the senior dignitaries in the Delhi Security Dialogue despite the challenges posed by the pandemic.

"He emphasised four aspects that countries in the region would need to focus on, in the context of Afghanistan: the need for an inclusive government; a zero-tolerance stance about Afghan territory being used by terrorist groups; a strategy to counter trafficking of drugs and arms from Afghanistan; and addressing the increasingly critical humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan," the release said. (ANI)