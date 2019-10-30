PM Modi meets Saudi Crown Prince

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], Oct 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman here.

At a press briefing, Economic Relations Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs T S Tirumurti had said that the Prime Minister and Crown Prince will sign the Strategic Partnership Council Agreement to further cement the bilateral ties in political, defence, security, trade and investment sectors between the two countries.

Several agreements in the fields of defence industries collaboration, security cooperation, air services agreement, renewable energy, among others are expected to be signed between India and Saudi Arabia following the meeting between the two leaders.

The Prime Minister is in Saudi Arabia at the invitation of the Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. Prior to meeting with the Saudi Crown Prince, Modi delivered a keynote address at the Future Investment Initiative (FII) where he called on the global investors to benefit from India's start-up ecosystem. (ANI)

