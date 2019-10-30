PM Modi meets Saudi Crown Prince

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyad on Tuesday.
ANI | Updated: Oct 29, 2019 23:47 IST

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], Oct 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman here.
At a press briefing, Economic Relations Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs T S Tirumurti had said that the Prime Minister and Crown Prince will sign the Strategic Partnership Council Agreement to further cement the bilateral ties in political, defence, security, trade and investment sectors between the two countries.
Several agreements in the fields of defence industries collaboration, security cooperation, air services agreement, renewable energy, among others are expected to be signed between India and Saudi Arabia following the meeting between the two leaders.
The Prime Minister is in Saudi Arabia at the invitation of the Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. Prior to meeting with the Saudi Crown Prince, Modi delivered a keynote address at the Future Investment Initiative (FII) where he called on the global investors to benefit from India's start-up ecosystem. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 23:39 IST

PM Modi, Saudi King condemn terrorism in all forms and manifestations

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], Oct 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud on Tuesday condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and appreciated the close cooperation on security matters between the two countries.

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 23:38 IST

World is now multi-polar with increasing importance of small...

Riyadh (Saudi Arabia), Oct 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi said here on Tuesday that the world has changed from 'bipolar' to 'multi-polar' with the increasing significance of small countries.

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 23:19 IST

PM Modi meets Jordanian King, discusses ways to strengthen ties

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], Oct 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met King of Jordan Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein here and discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries, including through enhanced cooperation on counter-terrorism front.

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 23:16 IST

I have not learnt poverty from books, sold tea on railway...

Riyadh (Saudi Arabia), Oct 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Tuesday said that he is not from a 'political family' but carries a very humble background and selling tea on the railway platform was a part of his life journey.

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 22:48 IST

Al-Baghdadi's 'number one replacement' dead, announces Trump

Washington DC [USA], Oct 29 (ANI): United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced that the American military has "terminated" the likely successor of slain Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 22:40 IST

UN is used as an instrument by powerful: PM Modi

Riyadh (Saudi Arabia), Oct 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi said here on Tuesday that the United Nations (UN) has failed to develop as an institution and has rather acted as an "instrument" in the hands of powerful people.

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 21:36 IST

PM Modi calls upon global investors to benefit from India's...

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], Oct 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called upon global investors to benefit from India's vibrant start-up ecosystem, which stands as the third-largest in the world, adding that he firmly believes that any investment in India's innovation sector would yield h

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 21:06 IST

'Long March' to Islamabad to reach Lahore tonight

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 29 (ANI): The anti-government Azadi March caravan led by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Fazlur Rehman and joined by other opposition parties in Pakistan in a bid to topple Imran Khan's government will reach Lahore on Tuesday night, two days ahead of its planned culmi

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 18:31 IST

Rajnath Singh dials his Japanese counterpart, exchanges views on...

New Delhi [India], Oct 29 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday had a telephonic conversation with his Japanese counterpart Taro Kono during which the two leaders exchanged views on bilateral relations and regional security situation.

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 17:45 IST

Nawaz Sharif granted 8-week bail on medical grounds in Al-Azizia case

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 29 (ANI): The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday granted bail to Pakistan's former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on medical grounds for eight weeks in the Al Azizia Steel Mills case.

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 16:10 IST

Powerful earthquake in southern Philippines kills 2

Manila [Philippines], Oct 29 (ANI): At least two people were killed and many others sustained injuries after an earthquake measuring 6.6 on the Richter scale struck the southern Philippines on Tuesday.

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 14:58 IST

India, US sign SOI to strengthen dialogue on defence technology...

New Delhi [India], Oct 29 (ANI): India and the US have signed a Statement of Intent (SOI) "to strengthen dialogue on defence technology cooperation by pursuing detailed planning and making measurable progress" on several specific Defense Technology and Trade Initiative (DTTI) projects including Lightw

