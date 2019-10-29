PM Modi meets Saudi energy minister

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 11:00 IST

PM Modi's visit to Saudi Arabia will strengthen bilateral...

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], Oct 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Saudi Arabia heralds a new era in Indo-Saudi relations, Dr Ausaf Sayeed, India's ambassador to Saudi Arabia has said while adding that the visit will further bind the two nations in an even stronger strategic partnership.