PM Modi, Nepal PM jointly inaugurate Jogbani-Biratnagar border check post

Kathmandu [Nepal], Jan 21 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepali counterpart KP Sharma Oli on Tuesday jointly inaugurated the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at the Jogbani-Biratnagar border in a bid to facilitate trade and people's movement between the two countries.

Built by the Indian government at a cost of NPR 2.24 billion, the ICP puts in place systematically planned, properly inter-connected and efficiently managed border check-posts at the authorised Jogbani-Biratnagar border crossing point.

The ICP has integrated three main border-related functions, that is, customs, immigration, and border security and facilitates the movement of both passenger and freight between the two countries, the Indian embassy in Kathmandu said in a statement.

"Biratnagar is the third-largest revenue collecting check post on Nepal side and is expected to reduce the waiting and processing time considerably," the statement read.

The ICP is equipped with all modern facilities like, warehousing facilities including the refrigerated cargo, electronic weighbridges, 100 pre cent power backup, fire safety, dedicated communication network, and 24x7 monitoring through CCTV and Public Announcement systems,' the statement added.

Adequate facilities for quarantine, amenities for drivers, passengers, and security personnel have also been created, along with a wastewater treatment plant and large scale landscaping and tree plantation to conserve and enhance the environment.

During the inauguration, which was held via video conferencing from their respective capitals, PM Modi and his Nepalese counterpart also witnessed the progress of the pro-earthquake rebuilding of 50,000 private houses in Gorkha and Nuwakot districts of Nepal.

For the construction of these houses, the Indian government is contributing with USD 100 million grants and a USD 50 million soft loan.

"For ensuring that the home-owners rebuild their homes with earthquake-resilient features, the Government of India has hired the services of United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Nepal and United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) in Gorkha and Nuwakot districts, respectively," the statement read.

To date, as many as 45,057 houses have been constructed. Idia has so far reimbursed an amount of NRs 6.96 billion from grants and NPRs 3.11 billion from soft loans to Nepal. (ANI)

