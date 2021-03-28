PM Modi offers prayers at Orakandi Temple in Bangladesh's Gopalganj

Dhaka [Bangladesh], March 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday offered prayers at the Orakandi Temple located at Kashiani Upazila in the Gopalganj district of Bangladesh.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi had offered prayers at the Jeshoreshwari Kali Temple in Ishwaripur, Satkhira. Dedicated to Goddess Kali, Jeshoreshwari Kali Temple is a famous Hindu temple located in Ishwaripur -- a village in Shyam Nagar, Upazila of Satkhira. It is one of the 51 Shakti Peeths, scattered across India and neighbouring countries.

After that, he paid tribute to Bangladesh's 'Father of the Nation' Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Bangabandhu Mausoleum Complex, Tungipara. He signed the visitors' book and also planted samples at the complex.

PM Modi was accompanied by his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina during his visit to the complex.

Later in the day, Prime Minister Modi will hold talks with Sheikh Hasina and they are likely to sign few key pacts. Thereafter, he will call on Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid.

This is Prime Minister Modi's first foreign trip since the COVID-19 outbreak last year. (ANI)