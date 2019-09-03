Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

PM Modi on 3-day visit to Russia, to hold summit with Putin

ANI | Updated: Sep 03, 2019 20:52 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 03 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday left for his three-day trip to Russia with a visit to Zvezda shipbuilding complex scheduled for Wednesday where he will be accompanied by Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The visit would provide a great opportunity to learn about Russia's exemplary capabilities in the shipbuilding sector as well as explore possibilities of cooperation in this area.
This will be followed by the India-Russia 20th Annual Summit during which Modi and Putin are expected to discuss a gamut of bilateral and regional issues.
"I look forward to discussing with my friend President Putin the entire gamut of our bilateral partnership as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest," Modi said, in his departure statement.
The two leaders will also co-chair with Putin delegation-level talks.
Following this, both sides will sign as agreements across sectors such as defence, trade, investments, industrial cooperation, energy and connectivity corridors at the summit.
Russian President Vladimir Putin will host Modi for a one-on-one dinner during which the two leaders will explore steps to effectively coordinate on global issues.
On Thursday, Modi will hold some bilateral meetings and subsequently participate in the plenary meeting of the Eastern Economic Forum. (ANI)

