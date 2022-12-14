PM Modi projects Buddhism as unique part of India's foreign policy

New Delhi [India], December 14 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has consistently projected Buddhism as an important and unique part of India's foreign policy in the last several years.

"Buddha is beyond geographical boundaries. He is for everyone, he belongs to everyone," said PM Modi.

Dr Chandan Kumar, a Research Associate, at the International Buddhist Confederation said that PM Modi while addressing the Indian diaspora in Manila, Philippines, during his 33rd ASEAN Summit tour, said that "21st century is Asian century and if the 21st century is considered to be Asia's century then it becomes our duty to make it India's century".

Today there are three types of Buddhist countries, first, those which have traditionally had Buddhism as religion, for example, Sri Lanka, and Vietnam, second, non-Buddhist countries which share Buddhist heritage, like Pakistan and Afghanistan and third those countries where Buddhism is increasingly becoming popular like the US and Europe.

And to make the 21st century India's century and superpower or Vishva Guru, India needs a Buddhist legacy in diplomacy.

Significantly, in the last eight years, PM Modi visited a number of Buddhist or Buddhist Shared heritage countries. Shifting from a Look East policy to Act East Policy is a major component of Modi's Buddhist diplomacy, as it enables the Indian government to establish Northeastern states as a gateway to ASEAN countries.

PM Modi's connection with Buddhism started at his birthplace Vadnagar. During a visit to Lumbini on May 16, 2022, on the occasion of Buddha Purnima, while mentioning his relationship with Buddhism, PM Modi said "I also have another relationship with Lord Buddha, which is a wonderful coincidence and also very pleasant. The place where I was born, Vadnagar in Gujarat, was a great center of Buddhist learning centuries ago. Even today, ancient remains are being excavated there, whose conservation work is going on."

Historically, Vadnagar is one of the ancient towns of western India, an important center of the Sammitiya Buddhist school. The famous Chinese traveler Hiuen Tsang mentions `Anandpur' (present name Vadnager) in his book.

Vadnagar was situated at a strategic location where two ancient trade routes crossed each other, one was from central India to Sindh and another from Gujarat coast to North India.

When PM Modi was Chief Minister of Gujarat, he started large-scale excavation of the Vadnagar monastery complex and surrounding areas under the supervision of the Gujarat State Archaeology Department in 2006.

The state Archeology department made a stunning discovery of a large Buddhist monastery dating back to the 1st- 7th century and another excavation at Dev Ni Mori in northeast Gujarat, where sacred relics of Buddha were found. In the excavation, an ancient Buddhist Monastery, the Bodhisattva idol (Buddha sitting in a meditation posture), and Buddhist objects and pendants were also discovered at Vadnagar.

In 2010, PM Modi inaugurated the first International Buddhist Heritage meeting at MS University in Vadodara, Gujarat where His Holiness Dalai Lama was also present. At the inaugural conference, Modi said: "Buddhism is now more significant as we live in a world full of conflicting interests, which then pose a nagging threat to world peace."

He further mentioned that "The link between Buddha and Gujarat is as old as Buddha himself. The trade and commerce of Gujarat played a role in bringing Buddhism to western India. The reason why Gujarat and particularly the port of Bharukaccha (modern Baruch), is frequently mentioned in some of the oldest Buddhist literature is obvious. Traders coming from Buddhist centers like Benaras and Vaisali brought Buddhism to Gujarat during its early days along with their merchandise."

PM Modi went on to mention that "The Ashokan rock edict in Junagadh bears witness to the spread of Buddhism in Gujarat during his time. During the time of the Greeks, Partho-Scythians, Satvahanas, the Bodhi dynasty, Ksatrapas and Saka rulers, several rock-cut Buddhist structures came up in Gujarat, many of which have not been excavated yet."

Talking about the presence of a large number of monks in Gujarat and Buddhist teachings, PM Modi said that "During the time of the Maitraka kings, there were more than 13,000 monks in Gujarat. We also had one of the greatest Buddhist universities, the Vallabhi Buddhist University in Vallabhipur in Gujarat, during that period."

Highlighting the intellectual connection that Gujarat had, he said that "Prosperous Gujarat, whose warehouses were full, and whose merchants carried out extensive commercial activity according to Hieun Tsang, supported intellectual giants of Buddhism like Dharmagupta, Shrimathi, and Gunamathi."

On the eve of Chinese president Xi Jinping's visit to Gujarat, on 16th September 2014, PM Modi posted a series of feature information on his website about the "Buddhist Heritage in Gujarat". He mentioned about the Gujarat connection with 7th-century Chinese Traveler Huien Tsang, who visited Gujarat in 641 AD.

"On his visit to Gujarat, Tsang noted the presence of 200 monasteries housing 10,000 monks, located at Bharukaccha, Atali, Kheta, Valabhi, Anandapura and Saurashtra," PM Modi tweeted.



He also posted on his website "Vadnagar is one of the most ancient towns of Gujarat known as Anandapura during Hiuen Tsang's visit in mid-seventh century AD. He records the presence of 10 monasteries of the Sammatiya sect with 1000 monks".

As CM of Gujarat Narendra Modi wanted to establish Gujarat as an important center of Buddhism in ancient times and had also started planning the creation of a Buddhist circuit in the state to woo tourists from around the world.

During his tenure as CM, many important excavations were carried out by the state Archeological department and several new findings and discoveries were made.

The revelation of Baruch, as a port, was an important discovery that provided details about the spread of Buddhism overseas. Modi's strong bond with Buddhism made Gujarat a part of the Indian Buddhist pilgrimage circuit when he was Chief Minister of Gujarat.

Chinese ambassador and philosopher, Hu Shih has said that "India conquered and dominated China culturally for 20 centuries without ever having to send a single soldier across her border; it was Indian Buddhism that helped shape Chinese civilization." Hu Shih was China's Ambassador to the United States during 1938-1942 and later became the Vice Chancellor of Peking University.

Since assuming office on 26 May 2014 Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Himalayan Kingdom of Bhutan, on his first foreign tour. He described Bhutan as a natural choice for his first visit abroad as the two countries shared a "special relationship" which, accordingly to him; is cemented by the Buddha.

In august 2014 during his historic address to the Constituent Assembly of Nepal, PM Modi spoke of Nepal's journey from the path of war to the path of Buddha. While addressing Nepal's Parliament (Constituent Assembly) he said that "Nepal is the country where the apostle of peace in the world, Buddha, was born."

During a visit to Japan on 30th of August 2014, PM Modi said "India is the land of Lord Buddha, who lived for peace and spread the message of peace across the world". He reiterated the importance of Buddha, Buddhism and Buddhist heritage in India's foreign policy during his speeches in Japan.

In 2015, during the first leg of his three-country tour, PM Modi visited Xi'an, the capital of Shaanxi province and the hometown of Chinese President Xi Jinping. Xi'an is known for its rare and unique ancient Buddhist caves. In the opening remarks of the meeting Chinese President Xi Jinping said, "This is the first time I have treated a foreign leader in my hometown and I hope you have a happy stay".

During his visit to Mongolia in 2015, while addressing members of the Mongolian Parliament "The Great Hural" PM Modi said that "there was a time when the messengers of Lord Buddha linked Asia with his message of love and compassion. The shifting sands of time have not buried their footprints, because the value of their message never diminishes".

He also said that "Wherever I have travelled in Asia - from the edge of the Pacific to the center of the Indian Ocean; from the sea shores of Southeast Asia to the lofty heights of the Himalayas; from the thick forests of the tropics to expanse of these steppes - I see thriving monuments and temples dedicated to Lord Buddha". He further mentioned that "It is a call for each of us, as individuals and as nations, to assume the universal responsibility of mankind and our planet. The teachings of Lord Buddha are reflected in the principles of democracy". Later PM Modi visited the Gandan Monastery in Ulaanbaatar and gifted a statue of Lord Buddha to the monastery.

In 2015, PM Modi became the first Indian PM to visit all Central Asian states - Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan in a single trip. "We share deep historical, cultural, and civilizational links" PM Modi said after meeting with the Tajikistan President. He reiterated that all central Asian nations of the ancient Silk routes shared the Buddhist Heritage.

Prime minister Modi's visits to temples during his foreign travels is another unique diplomatic aspect of his visits abroad. Significantly, while speaking on the occasion of Buddha Purnima in 2015, he said, "During all my foreign visits, one day is always set aside to visit a Buddhist temple".

During his visit to Sri Lanka, he visited Colombo's Mahabodhi Temple and prayed at the Mahabodhi tree in the ancient capital of Sri Lanka in Anuradhapura. He visited Toji and Kinkakuji Buddhist Temples during his Japan tour. During his visit to China, he visited the Great Wild Goose Pagoda, dedicated to the famous Chinese traveler Hiuen Tsang.

Addressing the monks, during his visit to Quan Su Pagoda also known as the Ambassadors' Pagoda, in Hanoi, Vietnam, PM Modi said "Our relationship spans 2000 years. Some people came here with the objective of war. We came here with the message of peace--the message of Buddha, which has endured,".

Amidst the busy schedule during his Russia tour in 2017, PM Modi visited the oldest Buddhist temple in Saint Petersburg, known as Datsan Gunzechoinei Buddhist Temple and gifted the Urga edition of the Tibetan Kanjur- a complete set of 104 volumes to the head monk priest of the temple.

Later that year PM Modi visited the Ananda temple in Bagan and offered prayers. Ananda Buddhist temple was built in 1105 AD and is one of the surviving masterpieces of Mon architecture. He also visited Shwedagon Pagoda in Yangon. In 2018, he visited Buddha Tooth Relic Temple and Museum in Singapore which was built in 2007.

In 2022 PM Narendra Modi visited Lumbini, Nepal on the day of Buddha Purnima saying that "Buddha was born as Siddhartha in Lumbini on the day of Vaishakh Purnima. On the same day, he attained enlightenment in Bodh Gaya. And on this very day, he attained mahaparinirvana in Kushinagar," Kathmandu Post, a leading newspaper of Nepal highlighted PM Modi's speech and noted that "This is the second time Modi has asserted Lumbini as the birthplace of the Buddha, eight years after he said so before Nepal's then Constituent Assembly that doubled up as Parliament."

PM Modi's personal interest in Buddhism and understanding of Buddhism is profound and comprehensive as is evident from the various statements made by him on the subject from time to time. Furthermore, his ability to clearly gauge the connection between Buddhism and its relevance in the modern world is a crucial factor that, if understood and implemented by the global community, would indeed bring universal peace and harmony. (ANI)

