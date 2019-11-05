PM Modi reaches Delhi after concluding 3-day Thailand visit

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 22:16 IST

India, Vietnam agree to work together closely to tackle threats...

New Delhi [India], Nov 4 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral with his Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Xuan Phuc on the sidelines of the ongoing ASEAN summit in Bangkok, during which they discussed the threat of extremism and terrorism and agreed to work closely to tackle this menace.