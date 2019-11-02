PM Modi releases commemorative coin marking 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak

Bangkok [Thailand], Nov 2 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday released a commemorative coin marking the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, as well as a Thai translation of Tamil classic 'Tirukkural' prior to his speech at the Sawasdee PM Modi event in Bangkok.

"The relation between India and Thailand is not because of any particular government. No single government can be credited for this relation. Every moment shared between the two countries in the past has built and strengthened this relation," the Prime Minister said in his address at the 'Sawasdee PM Modi' event.

PM Modi lauded the royal family in Bangkok and said that their affinity with India symbolises the deep friendship between the two countries.

"Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn is an expert in Sanskrit language and has a deep interest in the culture," Modi said, adding that it is fortunate that India has shown its gratitude to her by bestowing the Padma Bhushan award and Sanskrit Samman.

The Prime Minister, who is on a three-day visit to Thailand, said during the address that he does not feel as though he is in a foreign land as "the ambience, the attire, and everything here makes me feel at home."

"We (India and Thailand) are very close to each other not only on the basis of language but also the sentiments. You told me 'Sawasdee Modi', this has a connection with the Sanskrit word 'Swasti' which means welfare".

The Prime Minister began his address amid the chants of "Modi...Modi."

He is on a three-day visit to Thailand to participate in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), East Asia, and Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) summits. (ANI)