PM Modi, Saudi King condemn terrorism in all forms and manifestations

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], Oct 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud on Tuesday condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and appreciated the close cooperation on security matters between the two countries.

The discussion in this regard was held during a bilateral between King Salman and PM Modi on the second day of the latter's visit to Saudi Arabia.

Briefing the media on the meeting, Economic Relations Secretary TS Tirumurti said that the Saudi King lauded India's achievements in various fields, and noted that such achievements have earned the country the attention and respect of the entire world.

Both leaders expressed their deep satisfaction at the excellent state of relations between India and Saudi Arabia and the important decisions taken during the visit of his royal highness the crown prince of Saudi Arabia to India.

The two leaders expressed happiness over the strategic partnership council which will be signed later this week and noted that this council will strengthen partnership in all areas, including political, defence and security, culture, and people to people contacts, trade and investments, etc.

The Prime Minister thanked his majesty in enhancing energy cooperation as well as ensuring regular supply of crude to India.

Several MoUs will also be signed later in the evening which will reflect the progress that has taken place in the relationship between the two countries. (ANI)

