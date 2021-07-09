PM Modi says he's 'saddened' by Haiti prez assassination, offers condolences to family

New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday offered condolences to the family of President Jovenel Moise and the people of Haiti and expressed sadness over the assassination.

"Saddened by the assassination of President Jovenel Moise and the attack on First Lady Martine Moise of Haiti. My Condolences to the family of President Moise and the people of Haiti," tweeted PM.

He also tagged the Acting Prime Minister of Haiti Claude Joseph in his tweet.

Moise was assassinated at his private residence by a group of unnamed gunmen. After the assassination, Haiti declared a state of emergency. (ANI)