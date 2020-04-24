PM Modi speaks to Singapore counterpart, both agree to work together to tackle COVID-19 crisis

New Delhi [India], April 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephone conversation with his Singapore counterpart Lee Hsien Loong during which both the leaders stressed the importance of the India-Singapore Strategic Partnership amid coronavirus pandemic.



The two leaders talked on Thursday and exchanged views on the health and economic challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. They agreed to work together to address the present and future challenges posed by COVID-19, according to an official statement.

During the call, Prime Minister Modi promised to provide all possible support for maintaining supplies of essential goods, including medical products, to Singapore. He also expressed his appreciation for the support being extended to Indian citizens in Singapore.

The duo updated each other on the measures being adopted in their respective countries to tackle the pandemic and its economic and social effects.



Both leaders stressed the importance of the India-Singapore Strategic Partnership in the present context.

Prime Minister Modi also conveyed his best wishes for the health and wellbeing of the people of Singapore during the present crisis.

With 1,684 more COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's count of coronavirus cases has reached 23,077, including 17,610 active cases, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday.

Meanwhile, Singapore has reported 12,075 coronavirus cases so far. (ANI)

