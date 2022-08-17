PM Modi speaks with President Macron, conveys solidarity with France in dealing with wildfires

New Delhi [India], August 16 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron and conveyed India's solidarity with France in dealing with devastating wildfires.

The two leaders discussed ongoing bilateral cooperation under the India-France Strategic Partnership and other issues of global and regional significance.

"Spoke to my friend President @EmmanuelMacron today. Conveyed India's solidarity with France in dealing with the devastating wildfires. We discussed ongoing bilateral cooperation under the India-France Strategic Partnership, and other issues of global and regional significance," PM Modi said in a tweet.

A PMO release said that during the phone conversation, the two leaders reviewed ongoing bilateral initiatives including defence cooperation projects and cooperation in civil nuclear energy.



They also discussed important geopolitical challenges including those related to global food security.

"Prime Minister conveyed his solidarity to President Macron for the ongoing drought and wildfires in France," the release said.

The two leaders expressed satisfaction at the depth and strength that the India-France Strategic Partnership has acquired in recent years and agreed to continue working closely together to expand the relationship to new areas of cooperation.

Macron had on Monday congratulated the people of India on the 76th Independence Day.

"Dear friend @NarendraModi, dear people of India, congratulations on your Independence Day! As you proudly celebrate India's stunning achievements in the past 75 years, you can count on France to always stand by your side," he said in a tweet. (ANI)

