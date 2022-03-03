PM Modi spoke to Putin, reviews situation in Ukraine, especially Kharkiv

New Delhi [India], March 2 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin and reviewed the situation in Ukraine, especially in Kharkiv, according to the prime minister's office on Wednesday.

Both the leaders also discussed the safe evacuation of the Indian nationals from the conflict areas.

"The leaders reviewed the situation in Ukraine, especially in the city of Kharkiv where many Indian students are stuck. They discussed the safe evacuation of the Indian nationals from the conflict areas," the PMO statement said.

The Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday said that nearly 17,000 Indian nationals have left Ukraine's border since the first travel advisory was issued by the Indian Embassy in Kyiv and as many as 15 flights were scheduled over the next 24 hours.

The MEA further said that PM Modi has been speaking to the leaders of several countries and has been sharing his concerns over the escalating turn of events in Ukraine.

On Monday, PM Modi spoke with Slovakian counterpart Eduard Heger while on Tuesday he spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron, President of the European Council Charles Michel and Polish President Andrzej Duda and shared his concerns over the humanitarian situation in Ukraine.

PM Modi reiterated India's consistent appeal for cessation of hostilities and a return to dialogue and diplomacy.

Moreover, PM Modi also spoke with President of the European Council Charles Michel and expressed his anguish over the deteriorating situation and humanitarian crisis in Ukraine. During the talks, PM Modi reiterated India's appeal for cessation of hostilities and a return to dialogue, according to PMO release. (ANI)