PM Modi takes up issue of terrorism with all aggression at G-20 Summit

Osaka [Japan], June 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday took up the issue of terrorism with all aggression during 14th G-20 Summit here, while urging the international community to "stop all mediums of support for terrorism and racism".

Calling terrorism the biggest threat to humanity, Prime Minister Modi said: "Not only does it claim the lives of the innocents, it negatively affects economic development and communal harmony. We have to stop all mediums of support for terrorism and racism."

On the second day of his visit, Modi attended three multilateral meetings apart from his interventions at G-20 Summit with four bilateral meetings with the US, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, and Germany. He also had two pull-side meetings with Vietnam and the World Bank president David Malpas.

BRICS INFORMAL MEETING

During his meet with leaders of BRICS grouping comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, Modi urged them to contribute in ending all mediums of support to terrorism and racism.

In what can be inferred as a reference to Pakistan, BRICS leaders reiterated that it is the responsibility of all countries to prevent financing of terrorist networks and of terrorist actions from their territories.

In a joint statement, BRICS leaders resolved to "fight the exploitation" of the Internet for terrorist purposes.

"We strongly condemn terrorist attacks, including against BRICS countries, in all forms and manifestations, wherever and by whom so ever committed," reads the statement.

"We reiterate that it is the responsibility of all states to prevent financing of terrorist networks and of terrorist actions from their territories. We reiterate our commitment to fight the exploitation of the internet for terrorist purposes," added the statement.

BRICS leaders also talked about corruption and reaffirmed their commitment to supporting international cooperation in combating illicit financial flows.

"We acknowledge that corruption, including illicit money and financial flows, and ill-gotten wealth stashed in foreign jurisdictions, is a global challenge, which may impact negatively on economic growth and sustainable development. We will strive to coordinate our approach and encourage a stronger global commitment in this regard," further read the statement.

BILATERAL MEET WITH SAUDI'S CROWN PRINCE

Prime Minister Modi also met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Both leaders discussed in detail about Saudi-India strategic partnership. They focused on ways to further deepen cooperation in various sectors, especially energy, trade, and counter-terrorism.

"Counter-terrorism was also discussed, and both leaders agreed to deepen cooperation in counter-terror measures and ways to stop terror financing. Both leaders agreed that terrorism is a global threat and a challenge to humanity," said Foreign Secretary Vijay Ghokale.

RUSSIA-INDIA-CHINA MEETING

Modi also hosted Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping for an informal 'RIC' meeting in Osaka.

He sought China and Russia's support in his proposal of organising a global conference on terrorism, Gokhale informed after the RIC meeting.

"The Prime Minister said terrorism is something that is a global challenge. It must be combated by all. He recalled that he has proposed to many world leaders that there should be an international conference on terrorism and he was sure that China and Russia would support it," said Gokhale.

Modi's meeting with Japan and the US discussed issues related to trade, defence, and 5G communications networks. It was the second meeting of Modi with his Japan counterpart Shinzo Abe on Thursday.

"Today's meeting of the JAI Trilateral was a productive one. We had extensive discussions on the Indo-Pacific region, improving connectivity and infrastructure development. Grateful to PM @AbeShinzo and President @realDonaldTrump for sharing their views as well," Modi tweeted later.

Besides holding JAI talks, Modi also met with US President Donald Trump. The two leaders, who met shortly after the trilateral meet, discussed a host of key issues including trade, defence, and 5G communications networks.

Modi also met German Chancellor Angela Merkel and South Korea President Moon Jae-in.

With Merkel, he discussed enhancing cooperation in artificial intelligence, e-mobility, cyber-security, railway modernisation, and skill development.

Modi and Moon agreed to step up efforts for synergy between their key diplomatic strategies aimed at broadening partnerships with more countries in Asia, reported Yonhap News Agency.

On day three, Modi is scheduled to meet various leaders including Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and French President Emmanuel Macron. (ANI)