PM Modi talks over phone with new Philippines President, conveys best wishes for successful tenure

New Delhi [India], August 6 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke with Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr and said he looked forward to working closely with the Philippines leader to strengthen bilateral ties.

"Pleased to speak with President @bongbongmarcos today. I conveyed my best wishes to him for a successful tenure as the President of the Republic of the Philippines. I look forward to working closely with him to continue strengthening the India-Philippines ties," PM Modi said in a tweet.

During the phone conversation, the Prime Minster congratulated Marcos Jr on his election as the 17th President of the Philippines.

Prime Minister reviewed various areas of bilateral engagement.

PM Modi reiterated the important role that the Philippines plays in India's Act East Policy and its Indo-Pacific Vision and expressed the desire to further expand bilateral relations.



"The two leaders reviewed various areas of bilateral engagement and expressed satisfaction at the rapid growth of cooperation between the two countries in recent years," a PMO release stated.

Prime Minister also assured President Marcos Jr of India's full support in his plans and projects for the Philippines' development.

Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr was sworn in as the 17th president of the Philippines on June 30.

Popularly known as Bongbong, he is the son of former President Ferdinand Marcos who ruled the Philippines for two decades from 1965, almost half of it under martial law.

Marcos Jr, a former senator and congressman won a victory over incumbent Vice President Maria Leonor Robredo. His proclamation was attended by his 92-year-old mother, Imelda, alongside his wife, siblings and children.

India and the Philippines formally established diplomatic relations on November 26, 1949. (ANI)

