PM Modi targetted two neighbouring countries at UNGA without naming them: Former diplomat Gautam Bambawale

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address at the 76th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) was the "topmost among his all addresses at the UNGA" as he targetted "two of our neighbouring countries" without naming them, former diplomat Gautam Bambawale said on Saturday.

While speaking to ANI, former Indian Ambassador to China Bambawale said, "PM Modi's speech was the best among his all addresses at the UN as he raised various issues which are not relevant only to India but to the world. It was a statesman kind of address and PM Modi's best address in the UN."

He added that PM Modi said that no country should make Afghanistan a political tool for harbouring terrorist groups against any other country.

"What I liked the most was that PM Modi without mentioning our neighbouring country's name made these remarks. He definitely named Afghanistan but didn't name our neighbouring country," Bambawale stressed.

Another former diplomat also praised Prime Minister Modi's address at the UNGA.

PM Modi's remark on Afghanistan is very clear to Pakistan "to not use Afghanistan's territory against India and or any other country," KP Fabian, former diplomat said

"I think it is a very important message, which is important for the entire world including Afghanistan," he said referring to the 'word of caution' made by PM Modi during his address at the world's highest body.



Drawing attention to the humanitarian situation in the strife-torn country, Fabian said, "We should not forget the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan because people are dying and more people will die as the UN Secretary-General said that if we don't take actions thousands of people will die. And do not forget India has invested USD 3 billion in nearly 550 projects. So India has done a lot, so we have to preserve that."

Without mentioning China's name, Bambawale repeated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement that "India is a democracy and democracy can deliver. This referred to a big neighbour in our North which is not a democracy and keeps saying that democracies can't deliver. It was referred to them".

"So I do believe that it was his great address and without naming our two neighbours he sent his clear message," Bambawale added.

Prime Minister said that global governance institutions have damaged their credibility built on decades of labour. "It is necessary that we continue to strengthen the UN to protect the Global Order, Global Laws and Global Values," PM Modi said at the UNGA.

Underlining that oceans are also "common heritage", he said, "We should use ocean resources, not abuse. Our oceans are also the lifeline of international trade. We have to protect them from the race of expansion and exclusion."

PM Modi said if the United Nations has to keep itself relevant, it has to improve its effectiveness, increase its reliability.

PM Modi during his three-day visit to the United States also participated in the first in-person Quad Summit. Apart from this, he also held meetings with five global CEOs for potential investments in India.

"PM Modi's visit to the US was important. The world is fighting COVID, which has impacted public health and the economy. His meetings with the US government and CEOs of few companies will help in economic recovery. If we work together, it'll benefit India," Gautam Bambawale said.

PM Modi on Saturday addressed the 76th session of UNGA. He focused on various issues including Afghanistan, coronavirus vaccination, terrorism and others. (ANI)

