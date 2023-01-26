PM Modi thanks Egyptian President for gracing Republic Day celebration

New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi for gracing the Republic Day celebrations.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "I am grateful to President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi for gracing this year's Republic Day celebrations with his august presence.@AlsisiOfficial".

India is celebrating its 74th Republic Day with great fervour. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi was the Chief Guest at the parade. On this day, 74 years back, India officially adopted its Constitution following its Independence.

Earlier today, President El-Sisi attended the Republic Day parade as the chief guest. For the first time, an Egyptian leader has been invited on India's Republic Day.

El-Sisi, who is on a four-day visit to India, and accompanied by a high-level delegation will attend an 'At-Home' reception by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Later, El-Sisi will be called on by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and the two sides will hold a meeting.

During the Republic Day Parade, a military contingent of the Egyptian Army marched towards the saluting dias on the Kartavya Path for the first time.

The Egyptian military contingent led by Colonel Mahmoud Mohamed Abdel Fattah El Kharasawy consisting of 144 soldiers represented the main branches of the Egyptian armed forces.

The Egyptian forces have considered it an honour and privilege to participate in India's Republic Day parade. The Egyptian contingent carries the legacy of one of the oldest regular armies known to humanity.

Notably, the history of the Egyptian army goes back to 3200 BC when King Narmer unified Egypt. The old Kingdom was considered to be the height of Egyptian civilisation. The modern Egyptian army was established during the rule of Muhammad Ali Pasha who is widely considered the founder of modern Egypt. He formed an army with soldiers mainly conscripted of modern Egypt.

India and Egypt are celebrating 75 years of establishment of diplomatic relations this year. India has also invited Egypt as a 'guest country" during its G20 Presidency. Furthermore, the visit of El-Sisi is seen as a visit to bolster ties between India and Egypt and further deepen them.

India and Egypt have "warm and friendly relations marked by civilizational, cultural and economic linkages and deep-rooted people-to-people ties", according to the statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs. (ANI)