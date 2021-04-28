New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday had a telephonic conversation with Qatar's Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and thanked him for offering support in India's fight against COVID-19.
Prime Minister Modi in a tweet said he had a "good conversation" with Hamad Al Thani and conveyed "our gratitude" for the care being provided to the Indian community in Qatar.
"Had a good conversation with His Highness @TamimBinHamad, Amir of Qatar today. I thanked His Highness for the solidarity and offer of support in India's fight against COVID-19. I also conveyed our gratitude for the care being provided to the Indian community in Qatar," he tweeted. (ANI)
PM Modi thanks Qatar Amir for offering support to India in fight against COVID-19
ANI | Updated: Apr 28, 2021 00:12 IST
New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday had a telephonic conversation with Qatar's Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and thanked him for offering support in India's fight against COVID-19.