PM Modi thanks Qatar Amir for offering support to India in fight against COVID-19

New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday had a telephonic conversation with Qatar's Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and thanked him for offering support in India's fight against COVID-19.

Prime Minister Modi in a tweet said he had a "good conversation" with Hamad Al Thani and conveyed "our gratitude" for the care being provided to the Indian community in Qatar.

"Had a good conversation with His Highness @TamimBinHamad, Amir of Qatar today. I thanked His Highness for the solidarity and offer of support in India's fight against COVID-19. I also conveyed our gratitude for the care being provided to the Indian community in Qatar," he tweeted. (ANI)