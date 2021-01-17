PM Modi thanks Sri Lankan counterpart for appreciation on COVID-19 vaccine drive

New Delhi [India], January 17 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday thanked his Sri Lankan counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa for appreciation on launching the world's largest COVID-19 vaccination drive.

"Thank you @PresRajapaksa. The tireless efforts of our scientists and frontline workers have played a crucial role in the fight against this pandemic. The fast development of vaccine and its launch is an important landmark in our joint endeavour for a healthy and disease-free world," tweeted PM Modi.

The vaccine shots of Covishield and Covaxin vaccines were administered at various medical centres all across India on Saturday.

Earlier, Rajapaksa had congratulated Indian PM Modi on Saturday for the vaccine launch. "Congratulations PM @narendramodi and the Government of India on taking this very important step with this massive #COVID19Vaccination drive. We are starting to see the beginning of the end to this devastating pandemic. @IndiainSL," tweeted Rajapaksa.

PM Modi launched the pan-India rollout of the COVID-19 vaccination drive on Saturday via video conferencing.

The Indian COVID-19 vaccine drive is billed as the world's largest vaccination programme, covering the entire length and breadth of the country, the drive aims to first inoculate millions of its healthcare and frontline workers and reach an estimated three crores people by the end of its first phase. (ANI)