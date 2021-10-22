PM Modi thanks world leaders for wishes on India crossing 100 crore COVID-19 vaccinations

New Delhi [India], October 22 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has thanked world leaders for their wishes on India crossing the 100 crore COVID-19 vaccinations mark.

India attained the milestone of administering 100 crore COVID-19 vaccines on Thursday morning. Several world leaders congratulated India on this achievement.

In reply to a tweet by Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering, Prime Minister Modi said: "Thank you Lyonchhen Lotay Tshering for your kind words on this historic occasion. We deeply cherish our friendship with Bhutan! India remains committed in our fight against COVID-19 together with the region and the world."

Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih took to Twitter to congratulate India for administering 1 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines.

"Congratulations to PM @narendramodi and the government of India for administering 1 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines, displaying the innovation and solidarity of the Indian people. Thank you also, India, for supporting Maldives' Covid-19 recovery and vaccination efforts," he tweeted.

In reply to a tweet by Maldives President, the Prime Minister said: "Thank you President @ibusolih for your kind wishes. I am pleased to see the progress of the vaccination drive in the Maldives. As neighbours and close friends, our partnership to overcome COVID-19 has borne fruit."

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett lauded Prime Minister Modi on leading India's successful COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

"Congratulations to @narendramodi on leading India's successful COVID-19 vaccination campaign that has now administered more than 1 billion vaccines to the Indian people. These life-saving vaccines are helping us all defeat the global pandemic," Bennett said in a Twitter post.

In reply to a tweet by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, the Prime Minister said: "Thank you, PM @naftalibennett. Appreciate your warm words. This milestone has been made possible by India's scientists, health workers and innovators who are also, along with their Israeli counterparts, building the foundations of our knowledge-based strategic partnership."

A total of 100 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far to eligible beneficiaries, as per the CoWIN portal at 9:47 am today.

India's COVID-19 vaccination drive was launched on January 16, 2021. Initially, the vaccination was opened for Health Care Workers (HCWs) only.

From February 2, front line workers were made eligible for vaccination.

These included state and Central Police personnel, Armed Force Personnel, Home Guards, Civil Defence and Disaster Management Volunteers, Municipal workers, Prison Staff, PRI Staff and Revenue workers involved in containment and surveillance, Railway Protection Force and election Staff.

The vaccination drive was expanded from March 1 to include persons above 60 years of age and those above 45 years with associated specified 20 comorbidities. It was further expanded to all people above 45 years of age from April 1. From May 1 all persons above 18 years of age were made eligible for COVID-19 vaccination. (ANI)